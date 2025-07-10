Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road.

Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 23 in the westbound express lane when they were notified of a second collision in the area.

OPP said the driver of a black Lexus was sideswiped by another driver operating a silver or grey Honda Civic, causing the black Lexus to collide with a concrete barrier and a police vehicle.

The driver of the Honda Civic fled the scene, OPP stated.

Public’s Assistance Requested:



On June 23, at 1:32 a.m., while investigating a motor vehicle collision on #Hwy401 Westbound express at Weston Rd #Toronto, #TorontoOPP responded to a secondary collision in the collector lanes. A black Lexus was sideswiped by a silver or grey… pic.twitter.com/W1UL7sLUaG — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 10, 2025

The driver of the black Lexus was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

OPP officers said they’re looking for help identifying the driver or any details about the silver or grey Honda Civic, which is believed to have damage on the right side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Toronto OPP detachment.