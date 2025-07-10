Toronto’s push to build more cricket pitches fuels controversy in one park

If you ask any one of the growing number of cricket players in the GTA, Toronto is not an even playing field.

“They’re only like 28 pitches that the City of Toronto has,” said Shiv Persaud, President of the Scarborough Cricket Association. “When you compare that to other fields, like soccer and baseball, we’re quite outnumbered when you look at the population demographics.”

Cricket’s popularity in Toronto is skyrocketing, but with few pitches available, Persaud says many leagues can’t even get off the ground.

“There are well over 160 applications that we’ve had to delay or outright deny simply because we don’t have enough space,” Persaud said. “The need for more cricket fields is simply there, and I believe it’s the city’s responsibility to ensure that it is equitable.”

In response, back in June 2024, the city announced a cricket strategy with plans to build five new cricket pitches in five years, and staff say studies have been done targeting existing city parks.

Corvette Park, in the Scarborough Junction neighbourhood, is one of them.

“Corvette Park was selected due to its existing use for cricket, large flat field, and supporting amenities,” a City Spokesperson told Speakers Corner. “The design was informed by local cricket users and supports casual play, youth programming, and tournaments.”

But left out of the conversation were members of numerous softball and slo-pitch leagues, which have relied on Corvette Park, currently equipped with three baseball diamonds, for decades.

“In March of 2025, the leagues received an email stating by next spring, the conversion will be done, and this will now be a cricket pitch with one diamond instead of three,” said Robert Macintyre, President of the Corvette Slo-Pitch League.

“Our league has used these fields since the 1960s, and now, with two diamonds being removed, we’re being told next season we have to find alternative parks to accommodate not only our league but others as well.”

Martin Walkes is the Commissioner of the Scarborough Anglican Youth Ministry Softball League.

“Our kids have used this park for close to 20 years, now we don’t know where we will go,” he said. “To just receive an email saying this is happening and no other conversation about it is frustrating.”

League leaders say they’re not against the city’s plan to build more cricket pitches; in fact, they believe Corvette Park is big enough to keep the diamonds and build a cricket pitch.

“It would require moving the existing diamonds, but we believe it’s possible the problem is the city isn’t listening and instead saying, ‘This is the plan, we’re going with it,'” Macintyre said.

“Many of us are very concerned that if you take an organization that’s been at a park for 65 years and just remove the park facilities so they no longer can play there, well, what’s going to be the next park that this occurs at?”

Persaud says he understands the plan is causing frustration, but says cricket players, especially many youth who want to take up the sport, have been sidelined for too long.

“There are hundreds of softball fields across the city. Again, we have around 28 pitches currently, which is not enough to support demand,” he said. “When you look at the GTA, compared to places like Brampton and what they’re doing, we’re definitely behind.”

Councillor Parthi Kandavel, who represents the ward where Corvette Park is located, agrees.

“The City’s decision to convert the two ball diamonds into dedicated cricket grounds is not meant to favour one sport over another. Instead, it aims to enhance our existing recreational infrastructure and create opportunities for all sports to thrive in the ward.”

He says he’s requested that City staff identify new and equivalent diamonds by September 2025, so these leagues will have a clear idea of where they will be playing in the upcoming season.

“My office will continue to monitor this process closely and advocate for fair access to recreational facilities for all residents of our ward.”

Not yet knowing where they will be located, slo-pitch and softball leagues are concerned that alternative parks might be too far for some members.

“Again, this has been our home for years and for many members, proximity is key,” Walkes said. “We just feel we’ve been left out of this whole conversation.”

