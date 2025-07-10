Motorcyclist charged for allegedly going over 200km/hr on Hwy. 404 in York Region

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 10, 2025 12:15 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 12:54 pm.

A motorcyclist has been charged for allegedly driving recklessly and travelling at over 200 kilometres an hour on multiple different roadways in York Region.

York police say officers first spotted the man on a black Yamaha motorcycle at 10:30 a.m. Monday near Bloomington Road and Highway 404 in Aurora, travelling at a high rate of speed northbound on the highway.

An air support unit then began tracking the motorcyclist and followed the man to a gas station on Elgin Mills Road where he allegedly stole some gas and fled before police arrived.

Officers allege the motorcyclist then got back on the Highway 404 southbound where he continued to drive recklessly — lane splitting, weaving through traffic and hitting speeds over 200 kilometres an hour.

The man then arrived at a business on Avebury Road in Mississauga where he allegedly attempted to evade officers by entering the building’s underground with the aid of an accomplice.

He then left the premises in a rideshare vehicle. Officers eventually caught up to the suspect at his home in Richmond Hill.

Police found the motorcycle inside the Mississauga business where they discovered it had been allegedly fitted with a counterfeit licence plate.

Amir Hassan Monfared, 37, of Richmond Hill is facing several charges including dangerous operation, theft under $5,000, stunt driving, and speeding.

Video of the incident has been released by police.

