NDP preparing to launch leadership race as financial questions linger

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters accompanied by his wife Gurkiran Kaur at his campaign headquarters on election night in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, April 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2025 12:39 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 1:24 pm.

The NDP national council is expected to meet Thursday evening to continue work on rules for the upcoming leadership race to replace Jagmeet Singh.

Some in the party, including former MPs, say the race will help cover the party’s campaign debt through increased fundraising efforts.

But former party staffers and MPs behind the group Reclaim Canada’s NDP are encouraging party members to shift their donations away from the central party to local electoral associations in an attempt to bolster the NDP’s grassroots.

Former B.C. NDP MP Rachel Blaney says the central party can take “a bit of a hit” to boost local resources and grow the party base.

Jordan Leichnitz, a former senior NDP strategist, says this is a “self-sabotaging” effort because riding associations can’t win elections without the central party apparatus.

The NDP received more than $3 million in rebates from Elections Canada after the 2019 and 2021 campaigns, but fewer than 50 NDP candidates secured the necessary 10 per cent of a riding’s vote to be eligible for rebates this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5-time repeat drunk driving offender out on bail following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A five-time repeat offender for impaired driving is out on bail following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last weekend that has left at least one person with life-altering injuries. Police...

2h ago

Motorcyclist charged for allegedly going over 200km/hr on Hwy. 404 in York Region

A motorcyclist has been charged for allegedly driving recklessly and travelling at over 200 kilometres an hour on multiple different roadways in York Region. York police say officers first spotted...

51m ago

Teen charged with attempted murder, assault in Ottawa-area 'attack' on child

Police are now laying charges against a teenager in connection with a case that officials previously believed may have been an animal attack on a young girl in the rural Ottawa Valley. The eight-year-old,...

17m ago

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

7m ago

Top Stories

5-time repeat drunk driving offender out on bail following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

A five-time repeat offender for impaired driving is out on bail following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last weekend that has left at least one person with life-altering injuries. Police...

2h ago

Motorcyclist charged for allegedly going over 200km/hr on Hwy. 404 in York Region

A motorcyclist has been charged for allegedly driving recklessly and travelling at over 200 kilometres an hour on multiple different roadways in York Region. York police say officers first spotted...

51m ago

Teen charged with attempted murder, assault in Ottawa-area 'attack' on child

Police are now laying charges against a teenager in connection with a case that officials previously believed may have been an animal attack on a young girl in the rural Ottawa Valley. The eight-year-old,...

17m ago

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Parkside Drive speed cam vandalized for 6th time, residents call for better safety measures

Residents living near Parkside Drive say they could use more road safety measures after its notorious speed cam was vandalized for a sixth time in eight months.
1:49
'Unprovoked act of violence': Police reveal new details of fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Toronto police revealed new details of the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai James who was killed in June in an 'unprovoked act of violence.'

0:37
Some TTC stations experiencing fare issues, declining card payments

Some TTC commuters are experiencing payment issues at the gates as the city's transit system works through technical difficulties with certain card payments.

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

0:59
Pierre Poilievre on losing his seat in the last election: 'Not a defeat, but a delay'

In an interview with Omni News, Pierre Poilievre reflected on losing his Ottawa-area riding in the last federal election and why he thinks his message didn't resonate with voters.

More Videos