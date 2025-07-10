New report says vast majority of U.S. fentanyl seizures linked to southern border

Glassine envelopes that can be used in the distribution of fentanyl are displayed at a Drug Enforcement Administration research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted July 10, 2025 12:16 pm.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 12:44 pm.

A new report from a New York-based think tank questions the drug trafficking rationale for U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, saying the data shows the vast majority of fentanyl seizures in the United States are linked to the southern border.

The Manhattan Institute analyzed newly released data on fentanyl seizures made in the 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., from 2013 to 2024, with a focus on the last two years.

It found that about 99 per cent of the pills and 97 per cent of the powder were found along the border with Mexico.

The report found that large fentanyl seizures along the Canadian border were relatively rare.

Trump declared a national emergency at the northern border over fentanyl trafficking in order to hit Canada with economywide tariffs in March.

He paused tariffs on imports compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade a few days later.

