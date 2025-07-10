Police seek 2 vehicles in connection with Mississauga homicide

Investigators are searching for two trucks that are believed to be connected to a homicide that happened in Mississauga earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police say they received a 911 call around 2:00 a.m. about a shooting in the area of Dixie Road, south of Derry Road, on January 20, 2025.

Emergency crews responded to the call and located a sprinter van parked in a ditch with serious damage and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 24-year-old Gurvinder Singh of Caledon, Ont.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to the Dixie Road and Derry Road area at around 1:45 a.m. for reports of a collision. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

PRP Const. Richard Chin told reporters in January that there was some sort of altercation beforehand between the victim and a suspect or suspects, leading to the shooting.

“He attempted to flee the area and consequently ended up crashing [his vehicle],” Chin said.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the area, investigators revealed this week that they have identified two vehicles of interest in relation to the shooting.

Police are now looking to speak with the driver of a black 2024 Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid pick-up truck with trim package and the driver of a black 2021-2025 GMC Yukon or Suburban.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto.