Examining political extremism in Canada in the wake of the alleged anti-government militia plot in Quebec

Shocking news this week out of Quebec where charges have been laid in an alleged plot involving a militia to take over a portion of Quebec City.

Dozens of combat-like weapons were seized and it’s alleged the group was running a recruitment strategy through Instagram. Investigators allege among the four men charged are two, active Canadian Armed Forces members but fall short of naming who, or how long they’ve been a part of the force.

The charges range from terrorism-related offences to possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

Host Richard Southern speaks to post-doctoral fellow at the University of Guelph, Dr. Dax D’Orazio, to break down the charges, and dissect the intersection of politics, misinformation and radicalism.