Examining political extremism in Canada in the wake of the alleged anti-government militia plot in Quebec

The RCMP says one of the accused in an extremism investigation allegedly created and administered an Instagram account with the aim of recruiting new members to the anti-government militia. (RCMP/handout)

Posted July 10, 2025 6:16 am.

Shocking news this week out of Quebec where charges have been laid in an alleged plot involving a militia to take over a portion of Quebec City.

Dozens of combat-like weapons were seized and it’s alleged the group was running a recruitment strategy through Instagram. Investigators allege among the four men charged are two, active Canadian Armed Forces members but fall short of naming who, or how long they’ve been a part of the force.

The charges range from terrorism-related offences to possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

Host Richard Southern speaks to post-doctoral fellow at the University of Guelph, Dr. Dax D’Orazio, to break down the charges, and dissect the intersection of politics, misinformation and radicalism.

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

45m ago

City of Toronto staff recommend stopping transit-priority lanes at Bloor on Bathurst, Dufferin

The transit-priority lanes were proposed by City of Toronto staff as part of the RapidTO initiative ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

15h ago

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

18h ago

Trump says 50 per cent tariff on copper imports to come into effect August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose the 50 per cent on copper imports on August 1 in hopes of boosting U.S. production of the crucial metal. Trump announced the tariff Wednesday on his...

11h ago

