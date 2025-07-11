Brothers plead guilty in cross-border smuggling of 45,000 kg of tobacco: CBSA

Investigators with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Niagara Falls say James and Jason McDuffie attempted to smuggle a total of 45,620 kilograms of contraband tobacco in a commercial truck. Photo: CBSA.

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2025 12:39 pm.

Canadian border officials say two brothers have pleaded guilty to several charges after attempting to smuggle large amounts of tobacco into the country.

Investigators with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in Niagara Falls say James and Jason McDuffie attempted to smuggle a total of 45,620 kilograms of contraband tobacco in a commercial truck.

CBSA officers at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., seized the tobacco on three separate occasions in 2021 and 2022.

They say the smuggling resulted in the attempted evasion of approximately $17.5 million in duties and taxes.

Investigators say 53-year old James McDuffie pleaded guilty to making false statements under the Customs Act on June 17 and he received nine months’ house arrest followed by two years of probation.

They say 53-year-old Jason McDuffie pleaded guilty to two counts of smuggling under the Customs Act and two counts of possession of unstamped tobacco under the Excise Act on May 21 and he received a conditional sentence of two years of house arrest, probation for 12 months, and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

“CBSA officers are committed to disrupting organized crime by intercepting contraband entering Canada. By seizing smuggled goods, we stop proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity,” said Michael Prosia, Regional Director General – Southern Ontario Region, CBSA.

“The sentencing of these individuals is the result of the diligence of our criminal investigators and border services officers.”

