Driver flees on foot after 8-vehicle collision in North York: police

Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened in North York early Friday evening.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the collision happened near Jane Street and Threthewey Drive just after 6:00 p.m.

Police say eight vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

At least two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Roads in the area were closed for more than two hours and reopened just before 8:30 p.m.