Driver flees on foot after 8-vehicle collision in North York: police

Toronto police tape is shown in this undated image. PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 11, 2025 8:10 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 8:28 pm.

Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened in North York early Friday evening.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the collision happened near Jane Street and Threthewey Drive just after 6:00 p.m.

Police say eight vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.

At least two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Roads in the area were closed for more than two hours and reopened just before 8:30 p.m.

Top Stories

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401 in Pickering, common law partner charged

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering early Friday morning. According to the Toronto...

updated

54m ago

2 teens charged, 13-year-old wanted in Muslim woman's swarming in Oshawa

Two teenagers have been charged, and a 13-year-old boy is wanted, in the alleged attack of the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop. An 11-year-old...

5h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental and facing homelessness finds temporary home

A 91-year-old man evicted into homelessness earlier this week has found a temporary home thanks to a huge outpouring of support from his community, city councillor and strangers who were outraged by the...

4h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

3h ago

