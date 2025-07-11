Driver flees on foot after 8-vehicle collision in North York: police
Posted July 11, 2025 8:10 pm.
Last Updated July 11, 2025 8:28 pm.
Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened in North York early Friday evening.
According to the Toronto Police Service, the collision happened near Jane Street and Threthewey Drive just after 6:00 p.m.
Police say eight vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the drivers fled the scene on foot.
At least two people were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to paramedics.
Roads in the area were closed for more than two hours and reopened just before 8:30 p.m.