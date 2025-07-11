Police investigating after body found off Hwy. 401 in Pickering

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have launched a homicide investigation after a body was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

Officers arrived at the scene just after midnight, approaching Whites Road.

TPS located a deceased person and has since confirmed that they’re treating it as a homicide. A spokesperson wouldn’t comment when asked why TPS were leading the investigation.

The TPS Marine Unit arrived at the scene to assist with the homicide case.

The gender of the victim was not provided, and the investigation is ongoing.