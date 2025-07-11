Little Jamaica Community Land Trust formed to protect neighbourhood from gentrification

Residents in Briar Hill-Belgravia came together to form the Little Jamaica Community Land Trust in 2024 — Toronto’s first Black-led land trust — to protect their neighbourhood and culture from gentrification.

Rich in Afro-Caribbean culture, Little Jamaica on Eglinton Avenue West has been home to hundreds of local Black-owned businesses over the years since 1958.

But since the summer of 2011, construction of the Eglinton LRT has driven over 140 Black-owned businesses to close, including some that had been around for decades. While supporters say the new line improves commuting, critics argue the construction could lead to gentrification.

Masani Montague, who owns community hub Studio M on 1672 Eglinton Ave. W., says many local businesses had to shut down thanks to COVID-19 and the recent construction. “I mean, let’s be real: There were no customers. So, no customers, you can’t pay the rent. You can’t pay the rent, the landlord locked the door on you. You move out, right?”

With the Eglinton LRT’s anticipated arrival in September, Briar Hill-Belgravia saw an increase in developers buying properties. So, residents worked with Toronto-St.Paul’s Coun. Josh Matlow to push for inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to include affordable housing units with new developments.

He also raised a motion that enables Black-owned businesses to have the first right of refusal for retail spaces near LRT stations.

“The laws by the provincial government don’t ensure affordability, either commercial or residential, so that’s why we as a community are getting creative because if there’s a developer who will work with us in good faith, then we will expedite the process,” he explains.

“If [developers are] not willing to work with the community, then we’re not going to work with them.”

In 2018, residents formed Black Urbanism Toronto (BUTO), which empowers locals to participate in community development. One of the non-profit’s goals is for Black people to stay in their neighbourhood through shared ownership. So, BUTO launched the Little Jamaica Community Land Trust a year ago.

Anyika Mark, coordinator of the Little Jamaica Community Land Trust, says land trusts are inclusive in nature, but emphasizes that a Black-led land trust focuses on Black community members.

“We are really set on prioritizing Black folks — that they are the leaders, that they are the board of directors, that they are voting membership,” she explains. “So that they really are the people making the power in decisions in their neighbourhood, in their community and for their people, as well.”

On July 22, the land trust will hold its first interim board meeting to find local properties to buy. Meanwhile, it’s hosting walking tours to bring in more foot traffic, and to preserve Little Jamaica’s cultural heritage.