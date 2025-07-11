Man charged in connection with 2022 death of unlawfully detained inmate in Montreal

People attend a vigil in memory of Nicous D'Andre Spring in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Spring died in hospital after reportedly suffering injuries on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Bordeaux provincial jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2025 11:40 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 12:42 pm.

MONTREAL — A man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old who died after an altercation with guards while he was unlawfully detained at a Montreal jail in 2022.

Quebec provincial police say the 54-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Nicous D’André Spring.

Sébastien Bossé was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

Spring died on Christmas Eve 2022 after guards at Montreal’s Bordeaux jail fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice.

Quebec’s Public Security Department described Spring’s detention as “illegal” because he had been ordered released the day before the altercation.

The death prompted Spring’s family and a civil rights group to call for an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

15m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

31m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

9m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

15m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

31m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

4h ago

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

23h ago

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

23h ago

3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos