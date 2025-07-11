Man charged in connection with 2022 death of unlawfully detained inmate in Montreal

MONTREAL — A man has been charged in the death of a 21-year-old who died after an altercation with guards while he was unlawfully detained at a Montreal jail in 2022.

Quebec provincial police say the 54-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Nicous D’André Spring.

Sébastien Bossé was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

Spring died on Christmas Eve 2022 after guards at Montreal’s Bordeaux jail fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice.

Quebec’s Public Security Department described Spring’s detention as “illegal” because he had been ordered released the day before the altercation.

The death prompted Spring’s family and a civil rights group to call for an inquiry into systemic racism in the provincial detention system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press