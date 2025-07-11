A 23-year-old Mississauga man has been charged following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman.

Peel Regional Police say the suspect used the alias “Alejandro” on a dating app to communicate with the victim between June and July 2025.

The two arranged to meet in person, and the man arrived in a white Tesla Model 3 before allegedly sexually assaulting the woman.

Hamad Nadeem, 23, of Mississauga, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of sexual assault. He appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing. His photo has been released.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.