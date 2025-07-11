Ontario environment minister apologizes for ‘confusion’ over clean water bill letter

Ontario MPP Todd McCarthy attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Liam Casey, THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted July 11, 2025 11:45 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 11:49 am.

Ontario’s environment minister has apologized to First Nation chiefs for any “confusion” his letter caused when he asked the federal government not to reintroduce a bill that would enshrine clean drinking water rights in law.

But many First Nations are not accepting what they call a meaningless apology and still want Todd McCarthy fired.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief Linda Debassige says McCarthy’s letter is insulting, and the biggest issue is that he has not withdrawn his request of the federal government.

Last month, McCarthy and Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wrote to federal Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin asking her to move away from legislation that they say would “delay project development and undermine competitiveness.”

They singled out Bill C-61, legislation introduced in the last Parliament that sought to ensure First Nations have access to clean drinking water and can protect fresh water sources on their territories.

The bill faced a lengthy committee process but was not passed into law before Parliament was prorogued earlier this year, and Dabrusin said last week that her government plans to reintroduce it in the fall.

McCarthy says the province has always supported the right to clean drinking water in all First Nations.

