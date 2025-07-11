Some Ontario doctors can treat family members as regulatory college relaxes rules amid shortage

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2025 12:30 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 12:44 pm.

TORONTO — The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is relaxing its policy against doctors treating themselves, family members and others close to them amid the province’s primary care crisis.

Doctors were previously only allowed to treat relatives and other people close to them in emergencies or for minor conditions if no other qualified health-care professional was readily available.

Now, doctors can provide other medical care — including ordering tests and treating illnesses and injuries — if there isn’t another option, such as virtual care, or an alternate health-care provider within a reasonable distance.

The college says on its website the updated policy responds to “current access to care challenges in Ontario,” and recognizes that patients in smaller communities, including Indigenous communities, may only have access to a doctor who is related to them or close to them.

However, it also says that physicians can’t provide treatment to themselves or friends and family on an ongoing basis.

Doctors also can’t do intimate examinations or prescribe narcotics to people close to them, except in an emergency.

The policy appears to have been updated on the college’s website in May and the changes were published in the June issue of its digital publication.

In an emailed response, a spokesperson for Ontario Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said the CPSO is “an independent regulatory body, which in Ontario is independently responsible for setting the rules and regulations that physicians need to follow.”

She also said the provincial government is “investing $2.1 billion to connect every single person in the province to primary care — and that will continue to be our focus.”

The CPSO did not immediately respond to request for comment.

-With files from Allison Jones

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

16m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

32m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

9m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

16m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

32m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

4h ago

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

23h ago

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

23h ago

3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos