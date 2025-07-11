Woman assaulted by 2 men in alleged Etobicoke home invasion

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating after a woman in her 20s was assaulted by two suspects at her Etobicoke residence.

TPS officers responded to a daylight assault call just after noon on Thursday at Longbourne Drive in the Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Police said two men allegedly attended the woman’s address and assaulted her. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CityNews received a news tip indicating that the two suspects broke into the woman’s condo unit. Authorities have not verified that.

The investigation is ongoing.