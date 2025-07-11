Toronto teen accused of pointing a gun at a group of people inside a GTA mall: police

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 11, 2025 4:29 pm.

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a months-long firearm investigation.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, a 17-year-old boy from Toronto is accused of pointing a gun at a group of males inside the Oshawa Centre shopping mall back in October 2024.

Investigators say there was an “altercation” which ended with the boy fleeing the area on foot.

Then, in April 2025, a judge signed off on a warrant to search a residence in Toronto. However, it’s unclear what evidence police uncovered.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was already in custody for another unrelated offence when police laid three new charges against him, including pointing a firearm, possessing a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

No other details were released.

