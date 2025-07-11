Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after two consumers suffer vision loss from ejecting caps

This image provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Walmart’s “Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles,” which Walmart is recalling on Friday, July 11, 2025, because the lid can “forcefully eject” and unexpectedly strike consumers. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 11, 2025 11:04 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 12:40 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is recalling about 850,000 stainless steel water bottles because the lid can “forcefully eject” and unexpectedly strike consumers — resulting in permanent vision loss for two people to date.

The recall covers Walmart’s “Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles,” which have been sold at the chain’s stores across the country since 2017. According to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, these products pose “serious impact and laceration hazards.”

That’s because when a consumer attempts to open the bottles “after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time,” the lid can eject forcefully, the CPSC notes.

As of Thursday’s announcement, Walmart had received three reports of consumers who were injured after being struck in the face by these lids when opening their bottles. And two of those people “suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye,” the CPSC added.

Consumers are urged to stop using the now-recalled Ozark Trail bottles — and contact Walmart for a full refund. Shoppers can also bring the products to their local Walmart store for that compensation.

The bottles being recalled can also be identified by their model number, 83-662 — which doesn’t appear on the product itself, but would show on packaging. The stainless-steel base is silver and the lid is a black, one-piece screw cap. There is also an Ozark Trail logo embedded on the side of the 64-ounce bottle.

The Associated Press reached out to Walmart for further comments on Friday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

16m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

32m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

10m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions starting...

33m ago

PM Carney to meet with cabinet, premiers following Trump's latest tariff threat

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be meeting with his cabinet and Canada's premiers to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's new threat to slap 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods next month.  The...

16m ago

Montreal mother who allegedly abandoned 3-year-old daughter will remain behind bars, psychiatric evaluation ordered

The Montreal mother accused of abandoning her daughter, who was found alive on June 18 along a highway in Ontario, will remain behind bars after a judge refused to grant her bail on Friday at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield...

32m ago

2 suspects wanted for arson after Burlington new development targeted for a second time

Two suspects are wanted for arson at a new development in Burlington that had been previously targeted last year. Halton police were called to the Branthaven Home development on Turnberry Road near...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

4h ago

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland to debut Alpenfury

Canada's Wonderland will officially open AlpenFury, billed as the country’s tallest, fastest, and longest launch coaster.

23h ago

0:55
Motorcyclist caught weaving through traffic reaching speeds over 200km/h

York Regional Police released aerial footage of a motorcyclist dangerously weaving through traffic before being arrested for reckless driving.

23h ago

3:04
Scarborough softball leagues will be moved to make room for cricket pitch

Several slo-pitch and softball league members reached out to Speakers Corner. They’re upset they were not involved in the process to transform Scarborough’s Corvette Park where there are plans to build a cricket pitch. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos