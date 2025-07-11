Woman in her 60s transported to hospital after Scarborough apartment fire

A Toronto Fire Service truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 11, 2025 8:54 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2025 8:56 pm.

Emergency crews were called to a residential apartment building in Scarborough on Friday evening for reports of a fire.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a woman in her 60s was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the building near Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road just after 7:30 p.m.

TPS say the blaze potentially started on a balcony.

No other details were released.

Top Stories

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401 in Pickering, common law partner charged

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering early Friday morning. According to the Toronto...

updated

58m ago

2 teens charged, 13-year-old wanted in Muslim woman's swarming in Oshawa

Two teenagers have been charged, and a 13-year-old boy is wanted, in the alleged attack of the owner of a Pizza Pizza in Oshawa after she tried to stop them from stealing cans of pop. An 11-year-old...

5h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental and facing homelessness finds temporary home

A 91-year-old man evicted into homelessness earlier this week has found a temporary home thanks to a huge outpouring of support from his community, city councillor and strangers who were outraged by the...

4h ago

Driver flees on foot after 8-vehicle collision in North York: police

Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that happened in North York early Friday evening. According to the Toronto Police Service, the collision happened near Jane Street and Threthewey...

27m ago

