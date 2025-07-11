Woman in her 60s transported to hospital after Scarborough apartment fire

Emergency crews were called to a residential apartment building in Scarborough on Friday evening for reports of a fire.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a woman in her 60s was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the building near Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road just after 7:30 p.m.

TPS say the blaze potentially started on a balcony.

No other details were released.