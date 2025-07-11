Woman killed in Hamilton shooting, 1 man in hospital

A woman has been pronounced dead and a man is in hospital following a brazen shooting that occurred in downtown Hamilton late Friday afternoon.

According to Hamilton Police, the shooting happened in the area of King Street between James Street and MacNab Street, just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a second male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

“The suspect fled the area and remains outstanding,” Hamilton Police wrote in a press release issued Friday evening. “ A large police presence will remain in place for several hours as officers secure the scene, collect evidence, and work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“Members of the Emergency Response Unit are actively clearing Jackson Square as part of the investigation,” police added. “This investigation remains active and in its early stages.”

Pedestrian and vehicle access is restricted in the area while roads remain closed.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and may have witnessed anything or possess information relevant to the case,” police said. “Surveillance footage, dash camera video, and eyewitness accounts could play a vital role in advancing the investigation.”

No other details were released.