Woman killed in Hamilton shooting, 1 man in hospital

A Hamilton Police Service cruiser is seen in front of central station. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 11, 2025 10:15 pm.

A woman has been pronounced dead and a man is in hospital following a brazen shooting that occurred in downtown Hamilton late Friday afternoon.

According to Hamilton Police, the shooting happened in the area of King Street between James Street and MacNab Street, just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a second male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

“The suspect fled the area and remains outstanding,” Hamilton Police wrote in a press release issued Friday evening. “ A large police presence will remain in place for several hours as officers secure the scene, collect evidence, and work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

“Members of the Emergency Response Unit are actively clearing Jackson Square as part of the investigation,” police added. “This investigation remains active and in its early stages.”

Pedestrian and vehicle access is restricted in the area while roads remain closed.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and may have witnessed anything or possess information relevant to the case,” police said. “Surveillance footage, dash camera video, and eyewitness accounts could play a vital role in advancing the investigation.”

No other details were released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was seriously injured after an alleged stabbing in downtown Toronto late Friday evening. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the attack happened near Yonge St and Dundas Street East,...

10m ago

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401 in Pickering, common law partner charged

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering early Friday morning. According to the Toronto...

8m ago

Woman in her 60s transported to hospital after Scarborough apartment fire

Emergency crews were called to a residential apartment building in Scarborough on Friday evening for reports of a fire. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a woman in her 60s was transported...

2h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental and facing homelessness finds temporary home

A 91-year-old man evicted into homelessness earlier this week has found a temporary home thanks to a huge outpouring of support from his community, city councillor and strangers who were outraged by the...

6h ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto stabbing

A man was seriously injured after an alleged stabbing in downtown Toronto late Friday evening. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the attack happened near Yonge St and Dundas Street East,...

10m ago

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401 in Pickering, common law partner charged

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering early Friday morning. According to the Toronto...

8m ago

Woman in her 60s transported to hospital after Scarborough apartment fire

Emergency crews were called to a residential apartment building in Scarborough on Friday evening for reports of a fire. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), a woman in her 60s was transported...

2h ago

Man, 91, evicted from Little Italy rental and facing homelessness finds temporary home

A 91-year-old man evicted into homelessness earlier this week has found a temporary home thanks to a huge outpouring of support from his community, city councillor and strangers who were outraged by the...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

13h ago

2:26
Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canada in new letter to Carney

U.S. President Trump is once again threatening Canada with major tariffs, stating in a new letter penned to Carney he would be willing to lower the tariffs if his needs on stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. are met.

14h ago

1:36
Payment issue at TTC fare gates resolved

Thousands of TTC riders were left frustrated for the past two mornings after a glitch in the system caused gates not to open for those using their debit, credit or mobile devices to pay.

22h ago

2:24
Sales pressure at banks may be compromising investment advice: new report

A new report from Canadian regulators is sounding the alarm on sales culture at five major banks. As Jazan Grewal reports, 1 in 4 reps admit to recommending products not in the clients' best interest.

23h ago

2:37
Some GO Transit riders frustrated with getting to and from Rogers Stadium

As Coldplay kicked off a concert run at the new Rogers Stadium at Downsview Park in Toronto, some GO Transit riders expressed frustration with service and in at least one instance a customer received an AI-generated response. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos