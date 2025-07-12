3 men charged in 2 separate alleged assaults of Toronto parking enforcement officers

A Toronto Parking Enforcement officer is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 12, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 11:27 am.

Three men are facing charges after parking enforcement officers were allegedly assaulted in two separate incidents this month.

Toronto police say just before 11:30 a.m. on July 4, a parking enforcement officer was issuing a parking violation in the area of Avenue Road and Glengarry Avenue when he was approached by two men and allegedly assaulted.

Mehmet Yilmaz, 54, of Toronto, and Ercan Yilmaz, 56, of Mississauga, are both facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

Then, on July 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a parking enforcement officer was issuing a parking violation in the area of Jarvis and Carlton streets when a man became upset and allegedly assaulted the officer.

Yai Bol Dau, 39, of St. Catharines, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Top Stories

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he never meant to insult Toronto's Rogers Stadium

TORONTO — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he didn't mean to insult Toronto's newest concert venue when he called it a "weird stadium in the middle of nowhere." Martin issued the clarification...

4h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

6h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

3h ago

Peel police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

There were no significant injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Police say three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the crash at...

1h ago

