3 men charged in 2 separate alleged assaults of Toronto parking enforcement officers

Three men are facing charges after parking enforcement officers were allegedly assaulted in two separate incidents this month.

Toronto police say just before 11:30 a.m. on July 4, a parking enforcement officer was issuing a parking violation in the area of Avenue Road and Glengarry Avenue when he was approached by two men and allegedly assaulted.

Mehmet Yilmaz, 54, of Toronto, and Ercan Yilmaz, 56, of Mississauga, are both facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

Then, on July 10, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a parking enforcement officer was issuing a parking violation in the area of Jarvis and Carlton streets when a man became upset and allegedly assaulted the officer.

Yai Bol Dau, 39, of St. Catharines, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.