‘Innocent bystander’ caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

Police have released photos of 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie. (Hamilton Police)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 12, 2025 5:28 pm.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 5:37 pm.

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police.

Authorities say they received multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area of King Street East and James Street North, just before 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they encountered a “chaotic and distressing” scene.

The first victim to be located was a white male who police say was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim, who has been identified as 26-year-old Belinda Sarkodie, was also found with a gunshot wound further west along King Street.

“Despite life-saving efforts, she was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

In a press conference held on Saturday, Det. Sgt. John Obrovac told reporters that Sarkodie had recently immigrated to Canada from Ghana in 2024 and was living and working in the Hamilton area.

“Belinda was an innocent bystander, simply going about her day,” he explained. “At the time of the incident, she was spending time with a friend in the downtown core.”

Investigators say Sarkodie has a brother who lives in Manitoba, but no other immediate family in the province. Her next-of-kin back in Ghana have been notified of her death.

“At this time, we believe the suspect may have known the male victim and targeted him, although the motive has not yet been determined,” Obrovac added. “There is no information to suggest that the suspect and Belinda Sarkodie were known to each other, or that she was targeted.”

Police say they are looking for a suspect who is described as a white male with a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white design on the front and a large lettered V on the back, dark socks and dark shoes. He was also wearing a black medical-style face mask.

Investigators say they are in the early stages of collecting video evidence from the Jackson Square shopping mall where the shooting occurred.

“Hamilton Police are working diligently to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this senseless act of violence,” authorities noted. “We are committed to using every available resource to bring justice to Belinda and her loved ones.”

