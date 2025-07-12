Iran says it would resume nuclear talks with US if guaranteed no further attacks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

By Tehran,Iran, The Associated Press

Posted July 12, 2025 10:45 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2025 11:11 am.

Iran’s foreign minister said Saturday that his country would accept a resumption of nuclear talks with the U.S. if there were assurances of no more attacks against it, state media reported.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a speech to Tehran-based foreign diplomats that Iran has always been ready and will be ready in the future for talks about its nuclear program, but, “assurance should be provided that in case of a resumption of talks, the trend will not lead to war.”

Referring to the 12-day Israeli bombardment of Iran’s nuclear and military sites, and the U.S. strike on June 22, Araghchi said that if the U.S. and others wish to resume talks with Iran, “first of all, there should be a firm guarantee that such actions will not be repeated. The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities has made it more difficult and complicated to achieve a solution based on negotiations.”

Following the strikes, Iran suspended cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which led to the departure of inspectors.

Araghchi said that under Iranian law, the country will answer the agency’s request for cooperation “case by case,” based on Iran’s interests. He also said any inspection by the agency should be done based on Iran’s “security” concerns as well as the safety of the inspectors. “The risk of proliferation of radioactive ingredients and an explosion of ammunition that remains from the war in the attacked nuclear sites is serious,” he said.

He also reiterated Iran’s position on the need to continue enriching uranium on its soil. U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted that cannot happen.

Israel claims it acted because Tehran was within reach of a nuclear weapon. U.S. intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency had assessed Iran last had an organized nuclear weapons program in 2003, though Tehran had been enriching uranium up to 60% — a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in an interview published Monday said the U.S. airstrikes so badly damaged his country’s nuclear facilities that Iranian authorities still have not been able to access them to survey the destruction.

Tehran,Iran, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he never meant to insult Toronto's Rogers Stadium

TORONTO — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he didn't mean to insult Toronto's newest concert venue when he called it a "weird stadium in the middle of nowhere." Martin issued the clarification...

4h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

6h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

3h ago

Peel police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

There were no significant injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Police say three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the crash at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he never meant to insult Toronto's Rogers Stadium

TORONTO — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he didn't mean to insult Toronto's newest concert venue when he called it a "weird stadium in the middle of nowhere." Martin issued the clarification...

4h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

6h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

3h ago

Peel police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

There were no significant injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Police say three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the crash at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

18h ago

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.

18h ago

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

2:26
Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canada in new letter to Carney

U.S. President Trump is once again threatening Canada with major tariffs, stating in a new letter penned to Carney he would be willing to lower the tariffs if his needs on stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. are met.

1:36
Payment issue at TTC fare gates resolved

Thousands of TTC riders were left frustrated for the past two mornings after a glitch in the system caused gates not to open for those using their debit, credit or mobile devices to pay.
More Videos