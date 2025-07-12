Man accused of threatening TTC driver with a knife

Police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of threatening a TTC bus driver with a knife, authorities say.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened back in May 2025 in North York, near Jane Street and Yewtree Boulevard.

Investigators say the suspect boarded a TTC bus and did not pay the fare. When confronted by the driver, the suspect ended up paying the fare and then sat in the back of the bus.

As he was exiting, police say the suspect approached the driver and displayed a knife while threatening to cause bodily harm.

He then exited the bus without further incident and was last seen travelling eastbound on Yewtree Boulevard.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, grey cargo sweatpants and white sneakers.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.