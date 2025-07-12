Peel police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

There were no significant injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police say three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the crash at Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road just before 10:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

Police say all the drivers involved, including the officer, were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. Paramedics told CityNews everyone was considered to be in stable condition.