1 woman injured in North York shooting, police say

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 13, 2025 9:58 pm.

A woman was transported to a hospital following a shooting in North York on Sunday evening, authorities say.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the shooting happened near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m.

A female victim was located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

TPS says they have recovered evidence of gunfire in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week. In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant...

3h ago

Tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings ready for long-awaited hearing after months-long rent strike

Tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. in Toronto have been holding back rent for months after years of complaints over property issues.

1h ago

Police seek 3 suspects accused of stealing ‘numerous high-value items’ from a home in Toronto

Authorities are on the hunt for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in Toronto and stole "numerous high-value items,” according to police. Officers say the break-in happened back in March...

1h ago

Police investigating after 2 GTA cell phone stores were robbed on Sunday

Authorities in Toronto and Peel Region are investigating two separate cell phone store robberies that occurred late Sunday afternoon. Peel Regional Police say the first robbery was reported at a Freedom...

2h ago

Top Stories

Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week. In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant...

3h ago

Tenants at 2 Toronto apartment buildings ready for long-awaited hearing after months-long rent strike

Tenants at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. in Toronto have been holding back rent for months after years of complaints over property issues.

1h ago

Police seek 3 suspects accused of stealing ‘numerous high-value items’ from a home in Toronto

Authorities are on the hunt for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in Toronto and stole "numerous high-value items,” according to police. Officers say the break-in happened back in March...

1h ago

Police investigating after 2 GTA cell phone stores were robbed on Sunday

Authorities in Toronto and Peel Region are investigating two separate cell phone store robberies that occurred late Sunday afternoon. Peel Regional Police say the first robbery was reported at a Freedom...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Longest stretch of heat since July 2022

An abundance of sun is on the way. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

3h ago

2:34
Lainey Wilson: From small-town roots to global charts

CityNews’ Music reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with country music star Lainey Wilson about her new song and a career first the multi-award-winning artist just experienced.

14h ago

3:01
Canada refuses to support the International Criminal Court on two consecutive occasions

Canada is falling short of expectations in its support for the International Criminal Court, after refusing to express solidarity with court officials on two consecutive occasions. OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley with the story.
1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
2:45
Heat Warning issued for Toronto, GTA expected to last into next week

Rhianne Campbell reports this latest bout of hot, humid conditions is our longest one yet, as experts say it could be Thursday before there is any relief.

More Videos