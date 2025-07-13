1 woman injured in North York shooting, police say

A woman was transported to a hospital following a shooting in North York on Sunday evening, authorities say.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the shooting happened near Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m.

A female victim was located at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries and was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

TPS says they have recovered evidence of gunfire in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.