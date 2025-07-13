Man charged with impaired operation after young adult falls off boat, dies

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 13, 2025 4:34 pm.

Police in Ontario say a 21-year-old boater is facing charges after a passenger fell overboard on a lake northwest of Kingston.

Officers say they were called about the incident on Weslemkoon Lake near Bon Echo Provincial Park in Addington Highlands, Ont., shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday.

They say a 22-year-old man fell off the boat and his body was found roughly 12 hours later.

Police say the 21-year-old from Toronto, who is believed to have been operating the boat, has been charged with impaired operation, dangerous operation and operation causing death.

Investigators have not released the identity of the deceased.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2025.

