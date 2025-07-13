Police search for group of migrants after vehicle collision near Canada-U.S. border

MONTREAL — Police say they are looking for a group of migrants who were inside a vehicle that collided near the Canada-U.S. border in southern Quebec.

Authorities were called early Sunday to the scene in Hemmingford, Que., north of the New York border, where an SUV with two people collided with a vehicle carrying at least 10.

The 48-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested for impaired driving.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay alleges the people in the second vehicle are believed to be migrants who illegally crossed the border from the United States.

He says four people from the migrants’ vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while between six and eight fled the scene on foot.

Tremblay says provincial police and RCMP are working together to track down the missing people.