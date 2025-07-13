Police search for group of migrants after vehicle collision near Canada-U.S. border

A Quebec provincial police car is seen at their headquarters in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Three men injured after assailant enters Quebec mosque west of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 13, 2025 1:43 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2025 2:10 pm.

MONTREAL — Police say they are looking for a group of migrants who were inside a vehicle that collided near the Canada-U.S. border in southern Quebec.

Authorities were called early Sunday to the scene in Hemmingford, Que., north of the New York border, where an SUV with two people collided with a vehicle carrying at least 10.

The 48-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested for impaired driving.

Provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay alleges the people in the second vehicle are believed to be migrants who illegally crossed the border from the United States.

He says four people from the migrants’ vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while between six and eight fled the scene on foot.

Tremblay says provincial police and RCMP are working together to track down the missing people.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Emergency services on scene of small plane crash at London Southend Airport

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services raced Sunday to the scene of a small plane crash at London Southend Airport. No details on where the plane was heading or how many people were on board...

20m ago

Missed appointments to $50 Uber rides: Extended Line 2 closure frustrates TTC commuters

Scheduled track repairs delayed the opening of a significant portion of Line 2, throwing a wrench into the travel plans of commuters on Sunday. According to the TTC, the repairs that forced a closure...

1h ago

Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown. Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following...

7h ago

Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for...

7h ago

Top Stories

Emergency services on scene of small plane crash at London Southend Airport

LONDON (AP) — Emergency services raced Sunday to the scene of a small plane crash at London Southend Airport. No details on where the plane was heading or how many people were on board...

20m ago

Missed appointments to $50 Uber rides: Extended Line 2 closure frustrates TTC commuters

Scheduled track repairs delayed the opening of a significant portion of Line 2, throwing a wrench into the travel plans of commuters on Sunday. According to the TTC, the repairs that forced a closure...

1h ago

Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown. Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following...

7h ago

Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

19h ago

2:45
Heat Warning issued for Toronto, GTA expected to last into next week

Rhianne Campbell reports this latest bout of hot, humid conditions is our longest one yet, as experts say it could be Thursday before there is any relief.

20h ago

3:04
Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

The co-founders of the Northball Athletics basketball program are launching a crowdfunding effort and a volunteer recruitment drive to sustain the initiative at its north Scarborough location. Nick Westoll reports.
3:06
Stretch of heat expected to last until Thursday

Hot temperatures are expected to hit the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

More Videos