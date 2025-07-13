Police seek 3 suspects accused of stealing ‘numerous high-value items’ from a home in Toronto

Authorities are on the hunt for three suspects who allegedly broke into a home in Toronto and stole “numerous high-value items,” according to police.

Officers say the break-in happened back in March 2025 in the Dundas Street West and Bathurst Street area.

“At approximately 6:45 p.m., three suspects broke into a residential home and removed numerous high-value items that were of sentimental value to the victims,” the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a news release issued on Sunday.

“The suspects then left the area in a grey 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan vehicle,” TPS added.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a beige ball cap, sunglasses, a grey hoodie, grey pants and black and white shoes.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black coat, grey pants and black and white shoes.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a grey hat, black coat with fur trim and grey pants.

No other details were released.