Missed appointments to $50 Uber rides: Extended Line 2 closure frustrates TTC commuters

Long lines of commuters as they exit Chester TTC station onto shuttle buses. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted July 13, 2025 12:43 pm.

Last Updated July 13, 2025 1:43 pm.

Scheduled track repairs delayed the opening of a significant portion of Line 2, throwing a wrench into the travel plans of commuters on Sunday.

According to the TTC, the repairs that forced a closure of an almost 5 km stretch of the Bloor-Danforth line from St. George to Chester stations were scheduled to end at 11 a.m. on Sunday. However, service remained suspended until just before 1 p.m., leaving frustrated commuters to deal with long lines as they waited for shuttle buses and alternate travel plans.

“Honestly, I just wish they would do better. It’s an entire city held hostage to their mismanagement,” one disappointed commuter told CityNews as they waited in line outside Chester station.

“I was supposed to go to work, but because of the service interruption, I’m going to be late,” said another commuter. “What I find is this is happening very regularly.”

One woman told CityNews the delayed opening ended up costing her $50 in an Uber ride to get to a birthday party in Woodbridge.

“It’s not the first time, it’s happening quite frequently,” she said.

Several people commended the TTC for trying to do the best in a difficult situation.

“I can see the city’s trying to make it easier, but obviously there are things that are happening that are outside of our control that we don’t know about,” said one commuter outside St. George station. “It’s easy to complain, but you can see the city is doing their best to try and get us from point A to point B, and I think that’s all we can ask for.”

On top of the delayed opening on Line 2, there is no subway service between St Clair West and St Andrew stations all day Sunday due to planned track work. Shuttle buses are also running to ferry commuters along that route.

As well, there is no service on the UP Express line that runs between Union Station and Pearson Airport due to construction. Metrolinx says GO bus route 35A will run directly between Pearson Airport Terminal 1 and the corner of Station Street and York Street next to Union Station every 30 to 50 minutes. The buses will not make regular stops at Bloor or Weston stations.

Nick Westoll contributed to this report

