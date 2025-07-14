As scorching temperatures continue to grip most of southern Ontario, the City of Toronto says it has delivered more than 380 portable air conditioners to low-income seniors.

The free appliances are part of a $200,000 pilot program outlined in the City’s 2025 budget. Officials say the program intends to distribute a total of 500 units to seniors in need before the end of the summer.

“Everyone needs a safe and comfortable place to call home,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement released on Monday. “This year, we have already seen three historic heat waves which can be dangerous and even deadly.”

“At City Hall, we are stepping up with a new pilot program to provide 500 free air conditioners to low-income seniors, who are the most vulnerable,” she added. “We are working in collaboration with tenant advocates to ensure safe and affordable homes for renters in our city.”

The program also promises in-suite installation of the air conditioner units at no cost to the recipients.

“This is a great pilot program and an example of the supports we must continue developing in response to the increase in extreme hot weather Toronto is expected to experience in the coming years,” City Councillor Paula Fletcher said in a statement.

The air conditioner assistance program is one of the City’s latest initiatives to protect people from the hot weather. Its Heat Relief Network also provides more than 500 cool spaces across the city, which include libraries, community centres, public pools and air-conditioned civic buildings.

Toronto currently remains under two active weather alerts, including a heat warning that is expected to last until Thursday, as well as an air quality warning stemming from forest fire smoke in northern Ontario and the prairies.

“The poor air quality may persist through the day and possibly into Tuesday for some areas,” Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31 C on Monday, with humidex values in the upper 40s. The air quality health index rating could get to 5, indicating a moderate risk.

Daytime temperatures could drop slightly by mid-week or Thursday, when cloudier conditions and the potential for rain move in. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers for Toronto on Thursday, with a daytime high of 29 C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.