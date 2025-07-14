Four-year-old child dead after drowning in Ontario pond: police

Police say a four-year-old child is dead after drowning in a pond in Proton Station, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called to a farm in Southgate Township, northwest of Toronto, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

They had received a report that a child went missing while swimming with family members.

They say police dogs, fire and emergency services searched the property and a pond at the scene.

Emergency crews found the body of the missing child on Monday morning.

Police did not immediately release further details on the incident or the identity of the child.