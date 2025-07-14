Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

Joseph Ayala, 33, is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder. Photo: TPS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 14, 2025 4:11 pm.

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run.

On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder after two women were found dead in an Etobicoke home last summer.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), officers were initially called to a residence in the Alderwood area, near Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue, for a wellness check on August 23, 2024.

Police say they arrived at the home at approximately 1:00 p.m. and located two women inside who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were later identified as 82-year-old Colleen Fraser and 60-year-old Sharon Fraser.

TPS says Ayala is related to the two women. However, it’s unclear what transpired prior to their deaths.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

