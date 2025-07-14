Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.1 per cent at $84.2 billion in May

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2025 9:23 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, edged up 0.1 per cent to $84.2 billion in May.

The agency says the increase came as the personal and household goods subsector rose 3.5 per cent to boost sales.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector gained 2.2 per cent.

The gains were offset in part by a 3.3 per cent drop in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector as sales of farm, lawn and garden machinery and equipment fell 17.1 per cent and the construction, forestry, mining, and industrial machinery, equipment and supplies group lost 3.9 per cent.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 0.2 per cent in May.

Statistics Canada has started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade, but is excluding the data from its monthly analysis until there is enough historical data.

