Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop
Posted July 14, 2025 8:04 am.
Last Updated July 14, 2025 8:41 am.
Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough.
Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road around 2 a.m. on Monday.
Police say around seven to eight vehicles were on fire in a parking lot.
No injuries were reported, and the fire has since been extinguished.
Police have taken over the investigation.