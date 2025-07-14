Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough.

Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police say around seven to eight vehicles were on fire in a parking lot.

No injuries were reported, and the fire has since been extinguished.

Police have taken over the investigation.