Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen during ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour

FILE - Beyonce, left, accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Itzel Luna, The Associated Press

Posted July 14, 2025 8:09 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 8:43 pm.

Unreleased music by Beyoncé along with footage, show plans and concert set lists were stolen from a car in Atlanta rented by the singer’s choreographer and one of her dancers, according to a police incident report.

The theft of the materials, stored on five thumb drives, happened on July 8, two days before Beyoncé began a four-day residency at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Beyoncé was set to take the stage Monday evening for her last night in the city.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a news release Monday it has secured an arrest warrant for a suspect whose identity was withheld.

Two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, as well as luxury clothing and accessories were also reported stolen, according to the incident report.

Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue told police they parked their rental car, a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer, at a food hall in the city at about 8:09 p.m. The pair returned to the car just after 9 p.m. to discover the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases had been taken.

Grant told officers that “he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyonce,” the police incident report stated.

The report identifies a possible suspect vehicle as a 2025 red Hyundai Elantra. Responding officers were able to identify “light prints” at the scene, and security cameras in the parking lot captured the incident, according to the report.

Officers canvassed an area where the stolen laptop and headphones were tracked by using the devices’ location services, the report stated.

Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated tour in late April, taking her Grammy-winning album, “Cowboy Carter,” to stadiums in the U.S. and Europe. The singer will end her tour with two Las Vegas nights in late July.

Itzel Luna, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It’s getting out of hand!' Jewellery store owners speak out after a rash of recent break-ins

Two jewellery store owners are giving a second thought as to how they make their livings after both were targeted in crimes that have seen a spike in the Greater Toronto Area over the past year. “I...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Limit time outdoors': Poor air quality in Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada had issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

4h ago

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

4h ago

Motorcyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton Village hit-and-run

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle in Brockton Village, police say. Toronto police were called to College Street and Sheridan Avenue just after 7...

0m ago

Top Stories

'It’s getting out of hand!' Jewellery store owners speak out after a rash of recent break-ins

Two jewellery store owners are giving a second thought as to how they make their livings after both were targeted in crimes that have seen a spike in the Greater Toronto Area over the past year. “I...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Limit time outdoors': Poor air quality in Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada had issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

4h ago

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

4h ago

Motorcyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton Village hit-and-run

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle in Brockton Village, police say. Toronto police were called to College Street and Sheridan Avenue just after 7...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
'It’s terrible to be in this business nowadays': Targeted jewellery store owners speak out

Two jewellery store owners say they may have to rethink their futures after being hit by thieves in the middle of the night. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

0:31
17-year-old wanted in connection to fatal shooting of innocent bystander

Hamilton police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman, who authorities say was an innocent bystander.

7h ago

1:31
Several vehicles found on fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Toronto police are investigating a case of suspected arson after several vehicles were found on fire at a Scarborough auto body shop.

6h ago

1:11
Toronto skyline shrouded in smoke as air quality warning issued

Chopper footage captured a hazy Toronto skyline amid Health Canada's air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario moves South.

9h ago

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos