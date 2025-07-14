Young racer won’t let anything keep her from taking the checkered flag

15 year-old, Sloan Sterling has the “need for speed” and she won’t let the fact that she is a young woman slow her down.

Sterling has been overtaking opponents and stereotypes on Karting tracks here at home, across North America and as far away as England. She hopes to eventually take the green flag at the highest levels of open wheel racing.

Sloan Sterling – Motor Racing

