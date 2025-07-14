Young racer won’t let anything keep her from taking the checkered flag

15 year-old, Sloan Sterling is speeding her way to the front of the field in kart racing. (Image provided)

By Mike Leach

Posted July 14, 2025 12:18 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 1:16 pm.

15 year-old, Sloan Sterling has the “need for speed” and she won’t let the fact that she is a young woman slow her down.

Sterling has been overtaking opponents and stereotypes on Karting tracks here at home, across North America and as far away as England. She hopes to eventually take the green flag at the highest levels of open wheel racing.

Sloan Sterling – Motor Racing

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

updated

1h ago

More than a dozen vehicles damaged in suspected arson at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson after more than a dozen vehicles caught fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough. The fire happened in a fenced-off...

updated

20m ago

ROM closed due to 'mechanical issue,' reopening TBD

Toronto's Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) closed unexpectedly on Monday due to a "mechanical issue." In social media posts on Monday morning, the ROM informed visitors of the closure and that pre-booked...

1h ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

2h ago

