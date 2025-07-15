The Big Story
It’s all the rage, but how dangerous is it to use an AI therapist?
Posted July 15, 2025 7:23 am.
Perhaps you’ve used it to help spruce up a resume, write a report or find a recipe — but have you ever turned to artificial intelligence for your mental health?
AI therapy is a growing trend, but could turning to a bot for deeply personal life advice be a problem in itself?
Host Melanie Ng speaks with psychotherapist Roxanne Francis about the benefits and potential dangers around using algorithms to process emotions.You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.