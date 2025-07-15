The Big Story

It’s all the rage, but how dangerous is it to use an AI therapist?

A depressed person standing outside.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 15, 2025 7:23 am.

Perhaps you’ve used it to help spruce up a resume, write a report or find a recipe — but have you ever turned to artificial intelligence for your mental health?

AI therapy is a growing trend, but could turning to a bot for deeply personal life advice be a problem in itself?

Host Melanie Ng speaks with psychotherapist Roxanne Francis about the benefits and potential dangers around using algorithms to process emotions.

