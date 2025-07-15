Carney to meet with Incident Response Group to discuss the wildfire situation

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to convene the Incident Response Group in Ottawa today to discuss the ongoing wildfire situation across the country.

Carney also convened the group of ministers and senior officials a little over a month ago in response to an earlier wave of wildfires, which peaked in May and June, then receded, and have now flared up again.

More than 6,000 people are currently out of their homes in Manitoba, and the communities of Lynn Lake and Snow Lake ordered residents to flee for the second time in just weeks.

In Saskatchewan, the fires have forced out about 1,000 residents across a number of communities.

The fires have also triggered smoke warnings and advisories through much of Manitoba and into Saskatchewan.

The BC Wildfire Service, meanwhile, warns that more significant fire behaviour could result today and tomorrow from the change to an “outflow pattern” in the Coastal Fire Centre, which the service says occurs when air flows out from the mountains toward the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press