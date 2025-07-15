Man charged after girl, 12, sexually assaulted on TTC subway

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl aboard a TTC subway train.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on July 13 in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue near Danforth GO. Police say the girl was riding the subway when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man.

Witnesses who observed the interaction contacted police and pointed out the suspect when officers arrived on the scene. The girl did not suffer physical injuries, according to police.

Shahzad Sherzay, 60, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference. He appeared in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.