Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a major investigation into an organized crime group connected to a series of violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery.

The investigation is believed to have uncovered significant ties between organized criminal networks and a wave of targeted break-ins across Peel Region. Police are expected to share information on arrests, charges, and the recovery of stolen property.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, where Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich and Detective Jeff Chamula of the Peel Regional Police force will provide an update on the case.

Also expected to address the media are Hon. Zee Hamid, Ontario’s Associate Solicitor General for Auto Theft and Bail Reform, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown—who also serves on the Peel Police Services Board—and Mississauga Ward 2 Councillor Alvin Tedjo.