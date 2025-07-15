Plan to fence off Nanaimo, B.C., city hall to protect from overdose site disorder

Nanaimo, B.C., Mayor Leonard Korg, then a B.C. New Democrat MLA, after winning as mayor following the municipal election in on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 5:29 am.

VICTORIA — The City of Nanaimo, B.C., is considering building a 1.8-metre-high fence to protect its staff from “congregations” of people, violence and disorder associated with an overdose prevention site next to city hall.

Staff proposing the $412,000 fence cite “intimidation and harassment” of employees, particularly those working early or late, as well as damage to staff vehicles, fires near doorways and building perimeters, human waste, and a general deterioration of the site.

The plans are outlined in a staff report which says a zoning variance will also be needed to build the “robust decorative, wrought iron” fence 60 centimetres taller than the permitted 1.2 metres.

The report was written in advance of a council committee meeting on Wednesday to approve the project and funding.

Mayor Leonard Krog said in an interview Monday that the municipality had a legal obligation to protect its staff and property, and the final costs may be less or more than the recommended budget.

“We can’t fence off everybody’s private property,” he said.

“We can’t control every street, but we do have a duty to our employees, which is legal and present and very clear. This report represents the views of our staff, their feelings, and more importantly, and sadly, their fears and the experience that they have had in the last few years, as we’ve seen the situation in our streets become the challenge that it is.”

City hall and its service and resource centre, or SARC, are near the overdose prevention site funded by Island Health and operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association. It was relocated to Albert Street, next to city hall, in December 2022.

“Since this relocation, the city has experienced a significant increase in disorder around city hall and SARC,” the report says.

“Disorderly behaviour is common both during and outside the facility’s hours of operation. When closed, individuals frequently congregate in the parking lots, gardens, and shaded areas around city hall and SARC, leading to considerable safety and operational challenges.”

The report says there are “congregations of 20 to 30+ individuals during early morning and evening hours.”

The document recommending the fence, which council has yet to approve, says the area is a “frequent location for congregations, loitering, violence, and property related concerns, including damage to and theft from staff vehicles, fires, litter, vandalism, and safety risks,” especially for staff accessing the resource centre.

It says the overdose prevention site serves a “highly vulnerable and marginalized population” with many living in extreme poverty, with limited access to health care and support services.

It also notes that “installing fencing around a civic facility may be perceived by some members of the public as a symbol of exclusion, especially in the context of visible homelessness and public disorder in surrounding areas.”

A public safety group said the plans should be a “wake-up call” for provincial and federal leaders to protect “everyday citizens from those causing mayhem, havoc and violence” on the streets of downtown.

Kevan Shaw, vice-president of the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association, said it was “horrible, disgusting and sad” that city employees felt scared to come to work, adding that many downtown residents and business owners felt the same.

Krog says the situation around city hall was not as “awful” as the association suggested, but added that he is “very conscious” of the problems facing downtown.

He said he agreed that higher levels of government should act “not only swiftly, but with far more substance than they have to date.”

Krog said he was “sympathetic” to the frustrations of the association, adding that the city has hired 12 new community safety officers and 15 new RCMP officers during the past five years, with more coming in this year’s budget.

He said that while the cost of the fencing may be “offensive” to some, it is unfair to accuse the municipality of leaving residents and business to fend for themselves.

“When you’re talking about the amount of area that has to be covered with fencing, I don’t think you’ll find the cost is extraordinary in comparison to fencing any other area with a fence that would actually be secure when you’re allowing for the kind of gating that’s necessary.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

17m ago

Toronto air quality warning ends, but smoke keeps pollution levels among world's highest

An air quality warning was lifted for Toronto following a day of thick smoke caused by northern Ontario wildfires, but conditions were still improving as of Tuesday. The national weather agency says...

updated

1h ago

Peel police to announce major break in organized crime probe tied to home invasions, luxury thefts

Peel Regional Police are set to reveal the results of a major investigation into an organized crime group connected to a series of violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end...

37m ago

The Burger's Priest in Etobicoke badly damaged in fire

The Burger's Priest, a popular fast-food restaurant in Etobicoke, was significantly damaged in an overnight fire. Toronto Fire crews were called to 1599 The Queensway at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials...

9m ago

