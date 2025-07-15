Police incident causes diversions, delays at YVR: reports

A police incident is causing some flights to be delayed and diverted at YVR Airport.

A large police presence can be seen on the airport’s north runway, with the scene apparently centred around a small aircraft, possibly a Cessna.

In an email to 1130 NewsRadio, YVR spokesperson Reena Gacad Kirkpatrick confirmed the police presence on the runway.

“Shortly before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, a security incident involving a small private aircraft in the airspace near YVR prompted a temporary ground stop for arriving aircraft,” she explained.

Once the aircraft landed safely, “RCMP responded and the lone occupant was taken into custody,” Kirkpatrick said.

According to the YVR spokesperson, the small private aircraft was entering YVR airspace from Victoria Flying Club.

YVR’s flight tracker shows some flights have been diverted to other airports, which Kirkpatrick confirmed, too.

“During the 39-minute ground stop for arrivals, nine inbound aircraft were diverted to alternate airports.”

She says that flights are now departing and landing normally.

“However, some flight delays are possible, and passengers should check directly with their airline or at yvr.ca before coming to the airport.”

1130 News Radio has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more information.

More to come.