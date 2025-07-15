VIA Rail plans to use refurbished cars to improve service between Halifax-Montreal

A Via Rail train is seen on tracks in Dorval, Que., as it heads out of Montreal on May 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2025 1:46 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 3:07 pm.

The CEO of Via Rail says the Crown corporation wants to use refurbished rail cars to improve service between Halifax and Montreal.

Mario Péloquin made the comments after a ceremony marking the completion of renovations to Via’s Halifax station.

Péloquin also noted that last year was the 120th anniversary of The Ocean — the train from Montreal to Halifax inaugurated in July 1904.

The CEO says the federal government has committed to renewing the corporation’s entire Canadian fleet within ten years.

And in the interim, Péloquin says there are plans to refurbish stainless steel cars that are being retired in Central Canada for use in the Atlantic region.

But Péloquin says he doesn’t know yet whether the refurbished cars will be enough to restore daily service to the Halifax-Montreal line, which currently runs three times a week.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

updated

29m ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

7m ago

1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke

One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm. It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area. Officers responding...

1h ago

Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake's U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper "Top5," was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom. Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K....

2h ago

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

updated

29m ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

7m ago

1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke

One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm. It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area. Officers responding...

1h ago

Toronto rapper Top5 stabbed following Drake's U.K. concert

Hassan Ali, known as Toronto rapper "Top5," was stabbed hours after attending a concert by fellow Canadian Drake at a park in the United Kingdom. Metropolitan Police confirmed with CityNews that U.K....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:19
Toronto rapper 'Top5' stabbed in U.K. after Drake concert

Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, also known as 'Top5,' was stabbed in the U.K. following Drake's concert, Metropolitan Police confirmed to CityNews.

1h ago

2:52
Hot and muggy conditions to last through the week

The hot and muggy conditions won't let up until the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:02
'It’s terrible to be in this business nowadays': Targeted jewellery store owners speak out

Two jewellery store owners say they may have to rethink their futures after being hit by thieves in the middle of the night. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

0:31
17-year-old wanted in connection to fatal shooting of innocent bystander

Hamilton police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman, who authorities say was an innocent bystander.

1:31
Several vehicles found on fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Toronto police are investigating a case of suspected arson after several vehicles were found on fire at a Scarborough auto body shop.
More Videos