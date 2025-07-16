Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the oldest marathon runner and the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon, has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday.

By Dorsa Delara, OMNI News

Posted July 16, 2025 10:57 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 11:19 am.

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

Singh, who was 114 years old at the time of his death, was struck by a vehicle on Monday in his native village of Beas, India and died at a local hospital.

The accused, 26-year-old Amritpal Singh Dhillon, is a Canadian-based man and remains in custody. Dhillon lives in Canada with his mother and sisters and holds a work permit until 2027. He travelled to India on June 23.

Singh garnered world attention in 2011, when he made headlines for his competitive running at 100-years-old. He was recorded by the Olympics as the first centenarian and oldest man to complete a full marathon, and in that same year, he completed the Toronto Waterfront Marathon. Nicknamed, “Turbaned Tornado,” Singh was the torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics.  

But Singh was an amateur runner in his youth and only began to run competitively at the age of 89 years-old.

“I was never a runner,” Singh said in a 2011 interview with OMNI News, “All I used to do was farming so I could feed my kids.”

He ran several marathons between the years of 2000 and 2013, when he eventually retired. Communities around the world remembered Singh’s message of health and perseverance, including Brampton Marathon.

“Fauja Singh was more than a runner, he was a movement,” the statement read, “His story reminded us and the world that it’s never too late to take a meaningful first step.”

Singh decided to pursue running after his wife and son abruptly died. He was originally from India but later immigrated to England where he said his life took a turn, defining it as a “reincarnation.”

In an interview with OMNI News, Singh revealed running didn’t always come easily. In fact, Singh said his parents used to worry about his ability to walk as a child.

“My parents got me treated and I started walking at the age of five. Even after that, I could not do long walks. It was at the age of 15, when I felt a little strength in my legs,” Singh said in 2011, before setting his record in Toronto.

Despite his accomplishments, Singh was never inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records because he did not have a birth certificate, and his age could not be verified. India has stated birth certificates were not kept in 1911. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

3h ago

'That's steep': FIFA World Cup VIP tickets in Toronto starting at $2,500

Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they'll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats. On Location, FIFA's official...

2h ago

Canada to target steel originating in China with new tariffs

Steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday. The...

1h ago

Fergus Ont., bar has liquor licence suspended after owner convicted of sexual assault

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has ordered a bar in Fergus, Ontario to immediately halt all liquor sales after one of the establishment's owners was convicted on two counts of sexual...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

3h ago

'That's steep': FIFA World Cup VIP tickets in Toronto starting at $2,500

Soccer fans looking to score tickets to next year's FIFA World Cup in Toronto are learning they'll potentially have to fork out a lot more than expected for their seats. On Location, FIFA's official...

2h ago

Canada to target steel originating in China with new tariffs

Steel originating in China will be subjected to higher tariffs to try and prevent steel dumping amid U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing global trade war, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday. The...

1h ago

Fergus Ont., bar has liquor licence suspended after owner convicted of sexual assault

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has ordered a bar in Fergus, Ontario to immediately halt all liquor sales after one of the establishment's owners was convicted on two counts of sexual...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Heat wave continues, showers possible Wednesday

The heat wave continues until at least Friday with thunderstorms possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:58
Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service

Helping Canadians connect in remote areas. Afua Baah gets the details on a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging that Rogers communications will soon roll out.

19h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

21h ago

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.
1:10
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown & his family received threats: Peel police

Peel Police say they are investigating threats received by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

More Videos