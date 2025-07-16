The Big Story

Java jolt: The real reasons coffee prices have skyrocketed this year

A generic image of a cup of coffee. Photo: Unsplash.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 16, 2025 7:14 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 9:18 am.

There are few things more precious in this world than your morning coffee — and add that to the list of things that’s become more expensive this year.

So what’s the cause? Are the reasons legitimate? Is it tariffs or is it greed?

Host Richard Southern talks to Robert Carter, president of the Canadian Coffee Association.

