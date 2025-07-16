Eugenie Bouchard retiring from pro tennis after National Bank Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard. (Mark Blinch/CP)

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted July 16, 2025 1:55 pm.

Montreal’s Eugenie Bouchard is retiring from professional tennis after the National Bank Open in her hometown later this month, Tennis Canada has announced.

“Genie” received a wild card to compete in the main draw at the tournament, which will be her last.

“You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal,” Bouchard wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself on the court, including as a child.

The 31-year-old was thrust into the spotlight in 2014 when she became the first Canadian tennis player in any category, male or female, to crack the top five in the world.

In May of that same year, she won her first and only WTA singles title, in Nuremberg, Germany. She’s also won a doubles title.

The Westmount native reached the semifinals of two Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open and the French Open, before becoming the first Canadian singles player to reach the final at Wimbledon.

In 2023, Bouchard helped Canada win the Billie Jean King Cup — a first in Canadian history — alongside Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic and Gabriela Dabrowski.

She puts down her tennis racquet after maintaining a winning record of 299 wins and 228 losses as a professional, and having amassed total earnings approaching US$7 million.

In recent years, Bouchard has played in Major League Pickleball.

The National Bank Open will take place from July 26 to Aug. 7 at IGA Stadium in Montreal.

“We are very honoured that Genie decided to retire at her home tournament in Montreal and we look forward to celebrating her career and lasting heritage with our fans,” said Valérie Tétreault, the NBO’s tournament director. “She has been one of the most important figures in the history of our sport in Canada and a trailblazer who redefined what Canadian tennis could be.

“We are proud of everything she has done, as a player and role model, and we can’t wait to see her in action one last time at IGA Stadium this summer.”

–With files from La Presse Canadienne

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

1h ago

Suspect wanted in downtown Toronto stabbing previously convicted in Danzig shooting

Toronto police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core was previously convicted in connection to one of the worst mass shootings...

2h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

5h ago

Peel police say they've dismantled an organized commercial auto theft ring

Peel Regional Police have arrested three men they allege were part of an organization that stole numerous commercial transport trucks and trailers. On Monday, officers located a transport truck in the...

31m ago

Top Stories

Canadian-based man charged in hit-and-run of world’s oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

Punjab police have confirmed a Canadian-based man has been charged and arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner. Singh, who was 114...

1h ago

Suspect wanted in downtown Toronto stabbing previously convicted in Danzig shooting

Toronto police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core was previously convicted in connection to one of the worst mass shootings...

2h ago

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

5h ago

Peel police say they've dismantled an organized commercial auto theft ring

Peel Regional Police have arrested three men they allege were part of an organization that stole numerous commercial transport trucks and trailers. On Monday, officers located a transport truck in the...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:54
Arrest made in death threat against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family

Peel police say they have arrested a man linked to death threats made against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

5h ago

0:46
114-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh killed in hit-and-run

Fauja Singh, who was believed to be the oldest marathon runner and the first 100-year-old to complete a full marathon, has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday.

8h ago

2:59
Heat wave continues, showers possible Wednesday

The heat wave continues until at least Friday with thunderstorms possible tomorrow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.
More Videos