Eugenie Bouchard retiring from pro tennis after National Bank Open

Montreal’s Eugenie Bouchard is retiring from professional tennis after the National Bank Open in her hometown later this month, Tennis Canada has announced.

“Genie” received a wild card to compete in the main draw at the tournament, which will be her last.

“You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal,” Bouchard wrote on Instagram alongside photos of herself on the court, including as a child.

The 31-year-old was thrust into the spotlight in 2014 when she became the first Canadian tennis player in any category, male or female, to crack the top five in the world.

In May of that same year, she won her first and only WTA singles title, in Nuremberg, Germany. She’s also won a doubles title.

The Westmount native reached the semifinals of two Grand Slam tournaments, the Australian Open and the French Open, before becoming the first Canadian singles player to reach the final at Wimbledon.

In 2023, Bouchard helped Canada win the Billie Jean King Cup — a first in Canadian history — alongside Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Marina Stakusic and Gabriela Dabrowski.

She puts down her tennis racquet after maintaining a winning record of 299 wins and 228 losses as a professional, and having amassed total earnings approaching US$7 million.

In recent years, Bouchard has played in Major League Pickleball.

The National Bank Open will take place from July 26 to Aug. 7 at IGA Stadium in Montreal.

“We are very honoured that Genie decided to retire at her home tournament in Montreal and we look forward to celebrating her career and lasting heritage with our fans,” said Valérie Tétreault, the NBO’s tournament director. “She has been one of the most important figures in the history of our sport in Canada and a trailblazer who redefined what Canadian tennis could be.

“We are proud of everything she has done, as a player and role model, and we can’t wait to see her in action one last time at IGA Stadium this summer.”

–With files from La Presse Canadienne