New ‘Knives Out’ mystery and Clement Virgo thriller ‘Steal Away’ among TIFF premieres

Mallori Johnson, left, and Angourie Rice are shown in a scene from the film "Steal Away" in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - TIFF (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted July 16, 2025 10:05 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 10:18 am.

Clement Virgo’s new psychological thriller and Rian Johnson’s latest “Knives Out” mystery will be among the world premieres lighting up the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Steal Away,” directed by Virgo, stars Angourie Rice and Mallori Johnson as two teenage girls whose intense bond shatters the illusions of their sheltered world.

The Canadian-Belgian co-production is the Toronto filmmaker’s followup to his acclaimed 2022 drama “Brother.”

It’s inspired by the 2017 book “Steal Away Home,” which tells the true story of Cecelia Reynolds, a 15-year-old slave who fled to Canada.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” written and directed by Johnson, sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as Southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc. It’s touted as his most dangerous case yet, alongside a cast that includes Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin and Mila Kunis.

They’re among 11 official selections announced by TIFF Wednesday, including Nicholas Hytner’s First World War dramedy “The Choral” and Agnieszka Holland’s Franz Kafka biopic “Franz.”

TIFF runs from Sept. 4 to 14 and will open with “John Candy: I Like Me,” a documentary on the late Canadian comic.

Other special presentations announced by TIFF include “Rental Family” from Japanese writer/director Mitsuyo Miyazaki (also known as Hikari), which stars Brendan Fraser as a struggling actor in Tokyo who starts working for a company that rents him out for stand-in roles in clients’ lives.

Paul Greengrass’s survival drama “The Lost Bus,” inspired by true events, stars Matthew McConaughey as a bus driver who must steer a bus full of children to safety through the 2018 Camp Fire, which became known as the deadliest fire in California history.

Derek Cianfrance’s dramedy “Roofman,” starring Channing Tatum, tells the true story of fugitive Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army Ranger who robbed McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs and evaded the police for six months by living inside of a Toys “R” Us store.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s “Homebound,” meanwhile, follows two childhood friends in a northern Indian village whose goal of joining the police force is jeopardized as growing disillusionment strains their bond.


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

1h ago

Toronto man sentenced to 16 years for smuggling $13M in drugs across Ambassador Bridge

A Toronto man has been handed a 16-year prison sentence after admitting to smuggling a massive quantity of drugs across the Canada-U.S. border. Marvin Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges related...

3h ago

Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto stabbing that left man seriously injured

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

'Worrisome' conditions due to wildfire smoke and heat force camps, daycares to adjust

Summer camps and daycares are being forced to shift their plans amid stifling heat and poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke drifting across Central Canada, the Prairies and other parts of the country.  Special...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man arrested following death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown. PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into...

1h ago

Toronto man sentenced to 16 years for smuggling $13M in drugs across Ambassador Bridge

A Toronto man has been handed a 16-year prison sentence after admitting to smuggling a massive quantity of drugs across the Canada-U.S. border. Marvin Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to five charges related...

3h ago

Police ID suspect in downtown Toronto stabbing that left man seriously injured

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city's downtown core. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

1h ago

'Worrisome' conditions due to wildfire smoke and heat force camps, daycares to adjust

Summer camps and daycares are being forced to shift their plans amid stifling heat and poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke drifting across Central Canada, the Prairies and other parts of the country.  Special...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Feed Scarborough looking for help to repair burned garden, vandalized vehicles

Staff and volunteers with Feed Scarborough, also known as the Scarborough Food Security Initiative, say they need help after a fire damaged the group's community farm. Also, two vehicles were vandalized days before the fire. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

1:58
Rogers launches satellite-to-mobile service

Helping Canadians connect in remote areas. Afua Baah gets the details on a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging that Rogers communications will soon roll out.

16h ago

0:32
Daytime shooting in Etobicoke leaves man seriously injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Etobicoke that left a man with serious injuries.

18h ago

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.

20h ago

1:10
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown & his family received threats: Peel police

Peel Police say they are investigating threats received by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.

21h ago

More Videos