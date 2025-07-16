A 23-year-old man from Gravenhurst is facing a lengthy list of criminal and traffic-related charges after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to social media videos allegedly showing him engaging in dangerous driving.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. on July 15, when officers responded to a traffic complaint sparked by online posts. OPP said a concerned member of the public reported seeing several videos on social media depicting a vehicle being driven recklessly, including excessive speeds, possible impairment, and improper tires.

Officers searched regional highways, eventually locating the suspect vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 11 through Severn Township. Police say the car was clocked at 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped off the highway on Southwood Road in the Gravenhurst area.

Through the investigation, Myles Crowley, 23, of Gravenhurst, faces multiple offences, including operation while impaired, driving with open liquor, operation while impaired – 80 plus, dangerous operation and performing stunts – excessive speed, among other charges.

In addition to the charges, the man’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for 14 days. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.