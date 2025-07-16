Oshawa man arrested for allegedly abusing dog; 8 others seized

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 16, 2025 5:12 am.

Last Updated July 16, 2025 5:14 am.

A 48-year-old man is facing criminal charges following an alleged case of animal abuse in Oshawa.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the arrest on Tuesday after officers concluded an animal well-being investigation, launched in response to reports that a dog had been physically assaulted.

With the assistance of provincial Animal Welfare Services (AWS), investigators executed a search warrant at a residence near Stevenson Road South and Montcalm Avenue.

During the search, officials seized eight dogs, including the one allegedly abused. All of the animals were taken into the care of AWS and are currently undergoing medical assessments and treatment as needed, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man from Oshawa, has been charged with wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say the man was released from custody on an undertaking, with conditions to be determined by the court.

Durham police did not release the man’s name. The investigation remains ongoing.

Top Stories

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

15h ago

Young boy, 3, reunited with parents after being found walking alone in Vaughan

A three-year-old boy found walking alone in Vaughan has been reunited with his parents. The child was found walking alone in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon...

11h ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

15h ago

Feed Scarborough community farm damaged in fire, vehicles vandalized earlier

Toronto police officers tell CityNews an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Feed Scarborough is appealing for community help.

11h ago

