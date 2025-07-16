Oshawa man arrested for allegedly abusing dog; 8 others seized

A 48-year-old man is facing criminal charges following an alleged case of animal abuse in Oshawa.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) announced the arrest on Tuesday after officers concluded an animal well-being investigation, launched in response to reports that a dog had been physically assaulted.

With the assistance of provincial Animal Welfare Services (AWS), investigators executed a search warrant at a residence near Stevenson Road South and Montcalm Avenue.

During the search, officials seized eight dogs, including the one allegedly abused. All of the animals were taken into the care of AWS and are currently undergoing medical assessments and treatment as needed, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man from Oshawa, has been charged with wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say the man was released from custody on an undertaking, with conditions to be determined by the court.

Durham police did not release the man’s name. The investigation remains ongoing.